‘Riverdale,’ ‘Batwoman’ Shut Down Over Vancouver Testing Delays

Manufacturing has shut down on the Vancouver-based “Riverdale” and “Batwoman” as a consequence of delays in processing COVID-19 checks in British Columbia, sources inform Selection.

Warner Bros. Tv can also be delaying manufacturing on “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Supergirl,” each of which had been supposed to start filming this week. A consultant for Disney Tv Studios — which is filming ABC’s “A Million Little Issues” and “Large Sky,” as effectively “The Mighty Geese” for Disney Plus and “Mysterious Benedict Society” for Hulu — didn’t reply concerning the standing of these British Columbia-based exhibits, nor would a consultant from Netflix give any particulars concerning the standing of the streamer’s Vancouver productions. “Maid,” a WBTV present for Netflix from John Wells Productions, has been shut down as effectively. The standing of Sony’s “The Good Physician” for ABC is unknown.

The filming stoppages are assumed to be momentary, sources say. In accordance with one supply, there’s a single lab firm accredited to supervise coronavirus testing, and the corporate is prioritizing faculties, which have reopened within the province, and native companies.

WBTV just lately accomplished filming on The CW’s “Supernatural,” which in March had stopped filming because the pandemic unfold — with solely two episodes left to shoot in its 15-season sequence. In an interview with Selection, co-showrunner Robert Singer detailed how they achieved it, which concerned testing the 360-person crew 3 times every week.

As a result of British Columbia has dealt with the containment of coronavirus effectively, the province opened for manufacturing in June. There at the moment are dozens of films and tv exhibits filming in Vancouver, or about to, which provides an incentive to the Vancouver Movie Fee to repair this drawback. The commissioner didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.