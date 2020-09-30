Riverdale casts The Resident star Erinn Westbook as Tabitha Tate

Riverdale is about to get a brand new star within the form of Erinn Westbrook, who’s becoming a member of season 5 of the hit Netflix teen drama as Tabitha, granddaughter of Pop Tate.

Riverdale present runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the information on Twitter, however posed the query: “what’s occurring with Pop Tate????”

So, so excited to welcome @EriVeronica to the #Riverdale household as Tabitha Tate, however what’s occurring with Pop Tate????? ????????☕️????????⭐️????????☠️ pic.twitter.com/rCCId8dHKJ — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 29, 2020

That’s worrying information for followers of The CW programme, which is obtainable on Netflix within the UK.

Again to his granddaughter: in line with Deadline, Tabitha will arrive in Riverdale with surfeit of entrepreneurial ambition and is taking up Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe with the longer-term need of turning the diner right into a franchise, regardless of the township struggling.

Lengthy Island New Yorker Westbrook, 29, was final seen in Fox’s medical drama The Resident, however earlier than that has starred as Magnolia in each seasons of the Netflix magnificence pageant drama Insatiable.

It was beforehand reported that Riverdale resumed manufacturing in Vancouver on 14th September and the forged and crew had been observing strict COVID-19 security tips as filming bought again underway.

The CW confirmed again in January that season 5 of the darkish drama collection, which relies on the world of Archie Comics, was coming. Precisely when it is going to arrive hasn’t been confirmed – the unique premiere date was October – and can be topic to the unpredictable setting we presently reside in.

Followers can be reassured that Riverdale is prone to be round for a very good whereas but: The The CW president Mark Pedowitz named it as considered one of three reveals that outline the community’s present new route.

Talking on the Tv Critics Affiliation’s summer season press tour, he stated: “We transitioned from a female-skewing community in 2010, ’11 and ’12 to extra male-focused with Supernatural, and now we’ve shifted again a bit with Riverdale, All American and Within the Darkish to one thing completely different.”

Riverdale seasons one to 4 can be found on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the greatest collection on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.