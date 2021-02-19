General News

‘Riverdale’ Draws Substantial Ratings Bump on Wednesday’s Primetime

February 19, 2021
4 Min Read

As traditional, NBC’s “Chicago” crossover trio, which consists of the three dramas “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Hearth,” and “Chicago PD,” took up the highest three slots in Wednesday, Feb. 17’s in a single day primetime numbers.

The quick affiliate scores from Nielsen+Dwell Identical Day point out {that a} new episode of the third installment of government producer Dick Wolf’s franchise, “Chicago Med,” drew a stable 0.9 in the important thing adults 18-49 demo and roughly 7.38 million viewers at 8 p.m. Brother collection “Chicago Hearth” was runnerup to the medical drama in the important thing demo, which ran at 9 p.m. and drew a 0.9 ranking and seven.09 million viewers. Closing out the NBC trio at 10 p.m. was a brand new episode of “Chicago P.D.,” which earned a 0.8 within the 18-49 demographic and 5.72 million viewers.

Nevertheless, “Riverdale,” the CW’s gritty teen “Archie” comics-inspired drama developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, obtained a notable and vital increase in final evening’s scores. The community’s airing of the present’s newest episode “Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.2 in the important thing demo (a 42.86% bump in comparison with the earlier episode) and 0.62 million viewers (a considerable enhance of 29.62% in comparison with the prior week).

The CW additionally ran a brand new episode of “Nancy Drew” the next hour, which obtained a 0.1 ranking in the important thing demo and 0.42 million viewers.

Elsewhere on tv, ABC dropped reruns of “The Goldbergs” at 8 p.m., “American Housewife” at 8:30 p.m., “The Conners” at 9 p.m” and “Name Your Mom” at 9:30 p.m. At 10 p.m., the community ran a brand new episode of “For Life,” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 1.45 million viewers.

The 8 p.m. airing of Fox’s newest costumed expertise competitors “The Masked Dancer” obtained a 0.5 ranking within the 18-49 demo and a pair of.64 million viewers. The community then doubled down and aired one other episode of the collection at 9 p.m. (0.6, 3.08).

CBS ran a brand new episode of “Powerful as Nails” within the 8-9 p.m. timeslot that drew a 0.5 within the 18-49 demo and attracted 3.34 million viewers. From 9-10 p.m., the community aired a brand new episode of “SEAL Crew” (0.5, 3.67) and within the subsequent hour-long telecast window, a brand new episode of “S.W.A.T.” (0.4, 2.93).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.55), and “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.21). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 1.14 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors collection “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.07) at 8 p.m., in addition to the brand new Silvia Navarro-fronted telenovela “La Suerte de Loli,” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.02). Telemundo World Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Frida” additionally aired a brand new episode final evening at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 871,000 viewers.

General on Wednesday evening, NBC was primary in the important thing, adults 18-49 demographic, acquiring a 0.9 ranking and 6.73 million viewers. Runnerup was Fox in the important thing demo (0.5), however not in viewers (2.85 million)— that inserting belonged to CBS for in a single day rankings, which drew a median of 0.4 in the important thing demo and practically 3.32 million viewers. ABC, Univision and CBS tied for third in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic. ABC garnered nearly 2 million viewers whereas Univision ended the evening with 1.3 million. Up subsequent was Telemundo, which drew a ranking of 0.3 in the important thing demo and 991,000 viewers. The CW was ranked on the backside with a 0.1 ranking and 517,000 viewers.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.