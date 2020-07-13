Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene to land on BBC iPlayer

Calling all Riverdale followers: spin-off present Katy Keene will quickly be obtainable to watch on BBC iPlayer. The 13-part musical drama – which follows the exploits of the titular dressmaker in New York Metropolis– is ready to land on the streaming service on 25th July 2020.

Based mostly on Archie’s Comics, the present sees Keene (performed by Lucy Hale) cross paths with the likes of vogue icon Gloria Grandbilt (Katherine LaNasa), aspiring singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), boxer Okay.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz) and NY socialite Xandra Cabot (Camille Hyde).

The BBC synopsis teases: “As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they are going to discover greater than only a profession within the massive metropolis — they’ll discover long-lasting friendship.”

Nonetheless, greatest not get too hooked up to the collection. Katy Keene was not too long ago cancelled after one season after reportedly low rankings.

Lead Lucy Hale introduced the information in a tear-filled Instagram video, saying the present had been “actually, one of many highlights of my life”.

The star added it might “take a while to recover from it” and that appearing is “a job that has damaged my coronary heart quite a few instances. This can be a unhealthy one.”

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa additionally waved goodbye to Katy Keene on social media, commenting he was “so happy with this present and the attractive souls who got here collectively to make it.”

Riverdale, which is offered to UK audiences on Netflix, has presently halted filming its upcoming fourth season due to the continued coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing was pressured to shut down after a crew member got here into contact with the virus.

A spokesperson for Riverdale stated on the time: “We have now been made conscious {that a} workforce member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was not too long ago in touch with an individual who has examined optimistic for COVID-19.

“The workforce member is presently receiving medical analysis. We’re working intently with the suitable authorities and well being companies in Vancouver to establish and make contact with all people who might have come into direct contact with our workforce member.”

Katy Keene is offered to watch on BBC iPlayer from 25th July. Riverdale is offered to stream on Netflix now. You too can take a look at the greatest Netflix collection and greatest Netflix films to hold you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to watch.