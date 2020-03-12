‘Riverdale’ Suspended After Production Member Was in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Production of “Riverdale” has been suspended after a member of the manufacturing got here into contact with somebody who lately examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus, in any other case often known as COVID-19, in accordance with Warner Bros. Tv. It’s not clear whether or not that particular person is a part of the forged or the crew.

“We have now been made conscious {that a} staff member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was lately in contact with an individual who has examined optimistic for COVID-19. The staff member is presently receiving medical analysis,” mentioned a Warner Bros. TV spokesperson.

“We’re working intently with the suitable authorities and well being businesses in Vancouver to determine and speak to all people who might have come into direct contact with our staff member. The well being and security of our staff, casts and crews is at all times our high precedence. We have now and can proceed to take precautions to guard everybody who works on our productions world wide.

“Out of an abundance of warning, manufacturing on ‘Riverdale’ is presently suspended.”

“Riverdale” isn’t the one U.S. tv manufacturing to be impacted by the fast unfold of the illness. A crew member who labored on the upcoming Fox sequence “neXt” examined optimistic for COVID-19 whereas filming in Chicago. Disney Tv Studios, which produces “neXt,” says it’s working to contact all people who got here into contact with the affected crew member.

In the meantime, CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended manufacturing of Season 41, which was slated to begin filming in Fiji later in March, over the “rising short-term uncertainty surrounding the worldwide unfold of COVID-19.”