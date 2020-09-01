Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols to turn undercover work fighting sex trafficking into series

Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols is about to government produce a series impressed by her undercover work serving to to catch sex traffickers.

The actress, who presently performs Hermione Lodge on the CW teen drama, is creating a TV series with Sony Photos Tv primarily based on a Marie Claire article, detailing her involvement in youngster sex trafficking stings.

The article, which was printed in April, gave an perception into Nichols’ work with the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad and native legislation enforcement to catch youngster sex predators in home and worldwide trafficking stings.

Nichols introduced the information through Twitter by retweeting an article by Deadline and writing: “I’ve been DYING to announce this!”

During the last six years, Nichols has assisted a variety of legislation enforcement companies by enjoying the function of a mother or father promoting their youngster for sex, or a toddler being pimped out to a predator, working as “bait” to catch paedophiles, the article reported.

Nichols wished to be concerned with the prevention of human trafficking after showing on reveals similar to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Regulation & Order: SVU, and subsequently based nonprofit Basis for a Slavery Free World in 2014.

Few particulars are recognized in regards to the creating TV mission, which Nichols will government produce and sure star in.

The 46-year-old actress, who starred as Nadia Yassir on Fox’s drama 24 in 2007, just lately introduced that she can be leaving Riverdale after 4 seasons enjoying Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) mom, Hermione.

“I had an unbelievable time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and dealing with my wonderful solid, who grew to become household,” she mentioned in an announcement to CNN.

“We had so many great instances collectively in the course of the highest of highs and the bottom of lows. We actually do have the most effective followers ever. I’m trying ahead to the subsequent chapter and am excited in regards to the future.”