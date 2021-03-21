River’s emotional tribute to Amadeo Carrizo one year after the death of the iconic goalkeeper

River’s emotional tribute to Amadeo Carrizo

Figure of Amadeo Carrizo so much for River as for Argentine soccer it meant much more than a simple goalkeeper. He was the one who revolutionized the position during his time and earned the respect of every opponent he had to face. Exactly one year ago, on March 20, 2020, he passed away at the Zabala Clinic and the Millionaire he did not forget to commemorate that date.

The official club networks published an emotional video where Amadeo is heard talking about the people. “I lived years of great pleasure where I defended the River goal and where this fabulous crowd that comes Sunday after Sunday always praised me with their applause., and that is indelible so that I always remember them fondly ”, admitted the historic goalkeeper at the time. And Núñez’s painting closed the video: “He was the best because he reached all of us, with a greatness that reaches us all.”

Amadeo was more than a great memory; He was the forerunner of the goalkeeper-player, incorporating his feet into his repertoire in goal. He added to his elegant presence a new aesthetic that began technically with the precise strike of his instep to go out playing from your area, or how he was encouraged to throw himself at the feet of the rivals to take the ball from them, or to take sides, or dribble opponents.

The saves of Amadeo Carrizo in River

Carrizo, for many the best goalkeeper in the history of Argentine football, lived many moments of glory, from ‘Machine’ from River from the forties to ‘La Maquinita’ of the ’50. He owned the undefeated fence of the Argentina national team on the Nations Cup from 1964, but he also faced tough streaks such as that of 11 of the 18 years without titles with the red band between 1957 and 1968; or the tremendous thrashing against Czechoslovakia in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden (6-1) that caused him to leave the national team for several years.

Born in Rufino, Santa Fe, on June 12, 1926, Carrizo came to test Núñez after more than 15 hours of travel on a night train. He made his debut in First on May 6, 1945 at the age of 18, although he stayed with the title in 1948, and lived a string of titles until 1957 (seven Argentine championships), and then, a hard time in which his team prowled the first place but could not get it between 1957 and 1968, when he emigrated to the Club Millonarios de Bogotá until he retired in 1970.

