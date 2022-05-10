River’s penalty, a hypothetical final with Boca and dart to the authorities of the League Cup: 13 sentences by Gallardo after the victory against Platense

A totally alternative River Plate beat Platense 2-1 and closed the initial phase of the La Liga Cup with a joy as a local. The Millionaire was already classified, that’s why Marcelo Gallardo chose to shoot the players who are usually substitutes. In the quarterfinals of the League Cup, to be played at the Monumental against Tigre with a day and time to be confirmed, the headlines will return.

El Muñeco analyzed the match against El Calamar and about the disputed penalty that gave him the victory in the complementassured: “From where I am, with quick play seems criminal to me. Then I notice that there is an intention of the player (Ignacio Schor) to shrink his leg, but he hits him with his knee. Elías (Gómez) admits to me that there was contact and if there is, regardless of whether or not there is intention of the rival, it hits him and it is a penalty. In slow motion he shrinks his leg and many can say that there is no penalty, but the player recognizes the contact with me and you can clearly see it with his knee. It’s criminal.”

Another of the highlights of the press conference was when the DT was consulted by a hypothetical final with Boca Juniorswho must play with Defense and Justice and if he advances with the winner of Racing and Aldosivi. “Let me play… Don’t go any further, we’re going to talk about Tigre’s match, which is where we really have to focus. Leave that for another opportunity.” he asked visibly annoyed.

Marcelo Gallardo He also took advantage of the moment towithout being consulted, shoot a dart for tournament officialssince the schedule for both the quarterfinals and the next matches of the La Liga Cup is not yet known.

“It should be defined how these next few days are going to be played to make it neat. This temporary format was good for the moment, but we have to give it order, otherwise we continue to see how we are accommodating things. We will see how the direct elimination crosses end up being. I say it because so far we don’t have any precision of when we play. Now, it’s twelve o’clock at night… That should be known in a normal context. In serious things it should not happen and it should already be defined to prepare for tomorrow and before the match”, claimed the Doll.

OTHER PHRASES BY MARCELO GALLARDO AT THE CONFERENCE:

Your win analysis : “It is not easy to change the entire team payroll. There were some good things that I liked. We were good, beyond the error in the tie. There we lost our place a little, but after that we tried to continue and not lose focus. In the second half we took control of the game again, we tried to be patient. In general, the team that played tonight was good. Many without continuity and nevertheless, the victory was fair”.

What do you think of the lack of minutes of those who played today : “They have to understand that they must be prepared for when it is their turn. Football is like that, 11 out of a squad of 30 play. The player sustains himself with performance, the team works with the one he is playing and the one he is not, prepares to have a chance at the right time. If he doesn’t, that’s where you miss out on opportunities. Not having continuity and going out to play with the alternative team is not ideal, but it was done in a good way. Any of these players could be on the team at some point and they know it. That’s why they have to prepare themselves mentally, psychologically and football-wise, although it’s harder when you’re not playing. It’s part of the game. The important thing is that they did a merit to win and they can also leave with a joy”.

The blooper in defense : “These are game things, mistakes are made because it is just a game and it is not perfect. It is played to try to minimize mistakes and enhance your virtues and be better than the rival to win. If you make mistakes, staying there would be a problem. You have to get out fast. Who does not commit them? We all make mistakes all the time. The issue is they didn’t stay there, in the error and that paralyzes us “.

“We had three center backs to stop a line of five. They (González Pirez, Mammana and Pinola) are central and knew the system. Without much work, in the days that we worked they already knew him”.

“The flyers that reach the goal is a characteristic of our game. Football today is making players understand that they can do everything, beyond their own characteristics or natural qualities. We try to give them alternatives so that our midfielders reach the goal, and the offensive players step on the area. I love that my attacking midfielders or midfielders can score goals, beyond the strikers”.

the next rival : Tigre is a very good team, they showed it in almost three quarters of this League Cup, although in the last four games they couldn’t win. He made merits to qualify. It will be a complex match. The good thing is that after this string of games and trips, today we were able to take a break and be fresher. We recovered a bit more to resume a match that is going to be quite intense”.

The validity of Pinola, at 39 years old : “It speaks of the spiritual quality of the team and of the people. Beyond those who play, we are a team that trains every day. Beyond the names, their career or sporting achievements, there are guys who really continue to be there for their sporting, competitive quality and because they also continue to fight, otherwise they would not be here. I know of their quality to compete day by day, get up to train and push themselves and commit to a team when it’s not their turn to play”.

Manage the ego of soccer players : “That is the most difficult thing in football that is full of selfishness. Maintain that human quality for the benefit of a team and that everyone is committed. The most difficult thing is to manage the egos of the soccer players, however, we have sustained ourselves over the years with a very marked human quality in that of competing. With mistakes and successes, I end up deciding who is there to play and who is not, but always with the possibility of being up front”.

“There is no recipe to deal with those things. I’m talking about the entire football environment of our activity, which is very exposed. Everyone in this country is a coach and from the stands it always looks easier. Having been inside and also outside and knowing that there are times when things can’t turn out the way you want, that the players expose themselves to being under permanent observation and criticism, like the coaches… Because you have to understand it as a whole and get out of the ego that we all have. Being more human, saying things with simplicity, transparency and frontality. We have to understand that we must be more humane when handling. I felt comfortable beyond my demand towards the players. There is the human and that is where we have to have a balance. That speaks well of this group in recent years. It also speaks well of football and institutional management”.

