Riya Chakraborty breaks down before NCB inquiry, confesses to taking drugs! Some big names of the industry were also revealed

Rhea Chakraborty Drugs Case: The main accused of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Rhea Chakraborty's difficulties are going to increase further. Media reports are quoting that Riya Chakraborty, in the 14-day custody of the NCB investigating the connection of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has confessed to taking drugs before the investigating agency. According to Republic TV's report, after a day and a half of rigorous questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Riya Chakraborty finally confessed to consuming her own drugs.

The Republic TV report quoted the source as saying that Riya had earlier claimed that she had only bought drugs for Sushant and his friends, though now he admitted that he himself had consumed drugs. As reported by Republic TV, Riya Chakraborty's patience was answered on the 55th question of NCB and she confessed to taking drugs. Along with this, Riya also revealed some big names from the film industry.

Earlier, the NCB had confirmed to the news agency ANI that Riya had named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simon Khambata and would be called for questioning soon. Let us know that Riya is in judicial custody till September 22 and is lodged inside the Byculla jail in Mumbai. Apart from Riya, her brother Shovik Chakraborty, Sushant's employee Dipesh Sawant and friends of Samuel Miranda and Shovik have also been detained by the NCB.

On the other hand, there are indications in Sushant case that carelessness has been done by the Mumbai Police or Medical Board. There have also been indications of the late Bollywood star’s autopsy and her significant viscera not being preserved properly. Highly placed sources in AIIMS told the news agency IANS that the Visra report received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is distorted with little information.