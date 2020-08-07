Riya Chakraborty comes out of office after prolonged interrogation of ED

new Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actress Riya Chakraborty, accused of abetting Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for suicide till late on Friday. Riya Chakraborty appeared before the ED today in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED questioned Riya for about 8:30 hours. Also Read – ED is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty, where did crores of rupees go? Will reveal deep secrets

However, the ED has not yet told what questions were asked to Riya. The ED is investigating from the angle of money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Riya Chakraborty moved out to her residence after questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Rhea Chakraborty leaves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. She was questioned by the agency today.

It is believed that the agency has asked Chakraborty about his friendship with the actor, possible business dealings and the conditions between them in the last few years. Under the PMLA of the agency, Riya Chakraborty has recorded statements. According to sources, ED’s questions were related to Chakraborty’s income, investment, business transactions and professional agreements and contacts. The property in Khar area of ​​the city connected with Riya is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the agency is trying to ascertain the source and ownership of its purchase.

Let me tell you that ED has interrogated Sushant Rajput’s Chartered Accountant (CA) Sandeep Sridhar and his home manager and employee Samuel Miranda twice.

After Rajput’s father was accused of abetment to suicide, Chakraborty initially refused to appear before the agency, saying that his plea was pending before the Supreme Court. Chakravarti’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said, “Riya has appeared before ED officials in view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request for postponement of the case has been rejected.” Advocate said that Chakravarti is a law abiding citizen and will cooperate in the investigation.

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting to transfer the case registered by the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police. This petition will be heard next week. Chakraborty had said in her petition in the court that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput (34).

Rajput’s father alleged in his complaint that Miranda was hired by Chakraborty by removing the employee recruited by his son. The chartered accountant of the Directorate Chakraborty has also summoned Ritesh Shah for questioning.

KK Singh, 74-year-old father of Sushant Rajput, who lives in Patna, cheated Chakraborty, his parents (Sandhya Chakraborty and Indrajit Chakraborty), his brother Shouvik, Miranda, Modi and unknown people on July 25 for committing suicide and his son for suicide. A case of abetment was filed.