Riya Chakraborty lodges FIR against Sushant’s sister Priyanka and doctor, new twist in case

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput case is now seeing a new twist. In fact, Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty has filed a case for making fake medical prescription against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and others including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's doctor Tarun Kumar.

Riya has filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police saying that under the IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Drugs Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines against Priyanka Singh (Sushant's sister), Dr. Tarun Kumar (RML Hospital, Delhi) and others FIR should be registered.

Riya Chakraborty's complaint states that Priyanka had sent a prescription written by Dr. Tarun Kumar to Sushant which also included medicines which are covered under the Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.