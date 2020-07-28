Riya Chakraborty lured Sushant Rajput into love, instigated Suicide, know more about FIR

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: An FIR has been lodged against Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai Police has so far questioned many Bollywood personalities, but Sushant’s father has made an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, making big allegations. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: FIR against girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, father lodged case

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh's father has said in the FIR lodged in the Rajiv Nagar police station of Patna, Bihar's capital, that Riya implicated Sushant in love. Withdraw money from Sushant. And instigated the suicide. Fed up, Sushant took all these things.

Patna Central Zone IG Sanjay Singh said that after the FIR was registered, a four-member team of Patna Police has reached Mumbai to arrest Riya. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide in his house in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The entire nation was stunned by this. Many Bollywood celebrities were being questioned in this case. Many more people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were questioned by the Mumbai Police. Riya was also questioned by the police. Riya also reached Sushant's funeral. Now Sushant's father has filed a case against him. Surely Riya's difficulties are going to increase now.