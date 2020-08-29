Riya Chakraborty on her own claims, new screenshots of WhatsApp chat viral, ‘drugs’ and Sushant are being discussed

New Delhi Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput) is considered to be the main accused of actor’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty in the suicide case. After the actor’s death, many claims were made about Riya Chakraborty. In which things came to light, from torturing Sushant to his family. Meanwhile, the most shocking revelation was about ‘drugs’. Recently, some WhatsApp chats of Riya Chakraborty went viral, which claimed that the actress was giving drugs to Sushant. Also Read – Sushant’s family lawyer said- ban on media publicity of people involved in legal process

On Friday, the CBI questioned Riya Chakraborty and other accused in the case. The CBI questioned Riya Chakraborty for about 10 hours. Meanwhile, a tweet by Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput is becoming increasingly viral. In this tweet, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat. In which Riya is seen talking to some others about Doobie and 'Blueberry Kush'.

What was going on…#ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/SPcwyA720r

– shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 28, 2020

Sharing the conversation of Riya Chakraborty in this chat, the actress has written – ‘What was going on at last?’

What are we to conclude ?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/YZcg9u3yKI

– shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 28, 2020

Along with this, suspicious discussion about Sushant is also seen in this WhatsApp chat. Let me tell you recently, Riya Chakraborty came to the media before the CBI inquiry and she claimed that Sushant used to take a drug named marijuana.

After this Sushant’s sister Shweta accused Riya Chakraborty of tarnishing Sushant’s image. At the same time, Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant, also rejected Riya Chakraborty’s claim, in which Riya said that Sushant was claustrophobic and he was afraid to sit in the flight. On this, Ankita shared a video of Sushant, in which Sushant was seen flying the plane.