Riya Chakraborty released from jail after 28 days, will have to appear in the police station for 10 days daily, these are strict conditions

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) arrested on charges related to drugs in the case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday with strict conditions. After this, Riya Chakraborty was released from Byculla jail after 28 days in a drug case. They have to appear before the Mumbai Police for 10 days and one day in every month in front of the Bureau (NCB) during the next six months.

The High Court also instructed to submit a personal bond of one lakh rupees and not to tamper with the evidence. Riya was released after spending 28 days in jail. She got out of Byculla jail in the presence of police force at around 5.30 pm.

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Rajput associates Deepak Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of ​​Riya's brother and accused in the case, Shouvik Chakraborty. The court also dismissed the plea of ​​drug trafficker Abdel Basit Parihar.

Riya and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court said that Riya Chakraborty cannot be said to be financed or harbored for illegal drug smuggling, as alleged by the central agency. The court also said that she does not have a criminal record and that it is unlikely that she could influence the investigation or tamper with the evidence while out on bail. The High Court, however, said that he was imposing “sufficiently strict conditions” on his bail.

Strict conditions imposed on Riya Chakraborty

– The court directed not to tamper with the Riya evidence or to interfere in the NCB investigation.

Riya Chakraborty will be present in the nearest police station at 11 am daily for 10 days after release.

Riya should appear before NCB on the first day of every month during the next six months.

Riya cannot move out of Mumbai without NCB’s permission.

– If Riya is allowed to go out of the city, then she will have to give details of her trip to the agency.

– Riya will go out of the country only with the permission of the special NDPS judge.

NCB made Riya an accused under strict Section 27-A of the Anti-narcotic NDPS Act. This section deals with funding for drug trafficking and asylum. Under this section, there is a provision for punishment of up to 10 years and this section prohibits even on bail.

The High Court said that paying for a particular drug (illegal drug trafficking) would not come under the purview of financing, as described under the Act.

The court said, “There is an allegation against the applicant that he spent money to purchase alcoholic substance for Sushant Singh Rajput which would not mean that he financed illegal smuggling.” “

The High Court underlined that under the Act, giving asylum to a criminal means providing money for the use of intoxicants while providing shelter and food to that person. He said, however, that Rajput had no fear of his arrest. So the charge of giving asylum does not apply in the present case. The court also rejected NCB’s plea to send a strong message to the society by rejecting Riya’s bail.

The NCB, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, had said that there is a need to give a strong message to the society, especially the youth, so that they do not consume drugs.

Justice Kotwal said, “The SSG had argued that strict treatment of celebrities and motivators should be done to set a precedent for the younger generation and not encourage them to commit such crimes.” I do not agree with this. “They said,” All are equal before the law. No celebrity or inspirational gets any privileges in the court. “The judge said,” He does not even have special accountability when he appears before the court. “He said,” Every case will be decided on the basis of its merits, irrespective of the status of the accused. “

However, the High Court dismissed the bail plea of ​​Rhea’s brother Shouvik and said that he “seems to be part of a chain” and that his case would be different from the consumer or the final buyer. The court said in its order, “The applicant (Shauvik) was helping Sushant Singh Rajput in procuring him from a party to give him narcotics.” He was clearly involved in illegal trafficking or drug trafficking. ” The court said that investigations in this case are at an early stage.