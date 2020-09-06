Riya Chakraborty returned after questioning in drugs case, NCB summoned again yesterday

Mumbai: Actress Riya Chakraborty appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the narcotics case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate with policemen at 12 noon. Riya returned to her home after several hours of questioning. He has been summoned again by the NCB on Monday. Also Read – Riya is ready for arrest, she will have to bear the consequences of her love – statement of actress lawyer

Earlier, the investigating agency said that it wanted to interrogate 28-year-old Riya, the main accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, for further investigation in the case. Officials said that a team from the agency had gone to Riya's house on Sunday morning and summoned her to join the inquiry.

Under the leadership of the agency's joint director Sameer Wankhede, the team reached Riya's house in the Santa Cruz (West) area. The team was accompanied by local policemen and some women officers. The team returned from their home after some time. NCB has already arrested Riya's younger brother Shouvik Chakraborty (24), Rajput house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Rajput's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant in the case.

The agency said that it wants to confront Riya face to face with Shouvik, Miranda and Sawant so that everyone’s roles in the alleged drug racket can be clarified. Significantly, the agency had obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data, in which these people were involved in the purchase of banned drugs.

Riya had said in an interview to several news channels that she herself has never consumed drugs. He claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume marijuana. It is reported that Miranda has told NCB that he used to buy narcotics (bud and curated marijuana) for Sushant’s house.

Sawant was arrested on Saturday. The agency can present him in a local court on Sunday and seek his custody. The NCB has so far arrested eight people in this case. Agency officials say that Miranda used to buy narcotics at the behest of Shouvik. Rajput’s body was found in his apartment in Bandra on 14 June.

