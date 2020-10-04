Riya Chakraborty, victim of ‘political conspiracy’, to be released without being tortured more: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan

Kolkata: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Sunday demanded the release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Live in Partner’ Riya Chakraborty without further harassment. Doctors at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday dismissed the possibility of Sushant’s murder as a case of “hanging himself from the noose”. Also Read – Sushant Singh’s death, not murder .. suicide! Sister Bid – Everyone’s eye on CBI

Chaudhary said a few days ago after Riya's arrest in connection with the investigation into the narcotics aspect related to Sushant's death, the actress was being implicated unnecessarily. She claimed on Twitter that she (Riya) had been the victim of a "political conspiracy". The state Congress chief tweeted, "Now BJP's propaganda system can accuse the forensic team of AIIMS, which has rejected the charge of Riya being hatched by the conspiracy to murder Sushant Singh Rajput. "

He said, "We are all saddened by Sushant ji's death but he cannot be honored (Sushant) by implicating a woman as an accused." I have already said that Riya Chakraborty is an innocent woman, she should be released without further harassment, she has been a victim of political conspiracy. "

Riya was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 8 September. It is noteworthy that in its overall medical-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has ruled out the possibility of “poisoning and strangulation” killing Rajput.

