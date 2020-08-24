Riya Chakraborty will be arrested if she does not cooperate in investigation

new Delhi: The CBI is in action in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many people have been questioned by the CBI team. Meanwhile, Vikas Singh, father of Sushant Sigh Rajput, said that Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) will be summoned soon. There is a possibility that when CBI will start questioning once and if Riya Chakravarty does not cooperate in the inquiry, Riya will be arrested. Also Read – Subramanian Swamy’s question – A drug dealer met Sushant on the day of his murder, why?

Vikas Kumar, lawyer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, said that I hope the investigation is going in the right direction. Vikas Kumar said that the CBI team is questioning many people related to this case. CBI is doing its work in the manner. The investigation is moving in the right direction. Also Read – SSR Case: Riya and her family did not get summons from CBI? Actress’s lawyer’s statement

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide on 14 June. Mumbai Police was investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, meanwhile a case against Riya (Rhea Chakraborty) was filed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in Bihar. The case reached the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ordered to hand over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI is currently in Mumbai for investigation. Also Read – SSR: Sushant’s stomach was empty in the post mortem report, according to the house helper, the actor drank juice, what is the truth?