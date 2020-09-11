Riya Chakraborty will remain in jail, special court dismisses bail plea

new Delhi: In Mumbai’s Special Court today, the court has refused to grant relief to Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shovik Chakraborty and other drug connections named Abdul Basit, Zaid Walatara, Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. They will remain in the custody of the NCB for the present. Significantly, Riya Chakraborty was arrested after 3 days of questioning. Earlier, his brother Shovik had been arrested. Also Read – Shibani Dandekar told Ankita Lokhande, Khai-Khoti, Fans said- You are nothing but a girlfriend of 50 years actor

Please tell that Riya Chakraborty was questioned for several days in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Subsequently, it was accepted by Samuel Miranda that he used to go for drugs only on Riya’s orders, and bought these drugs from friends of Samuel Shovik. At the same time, the matter was cleared due to WhatsApp chat. For this reason, the NCB took Riya into custody. After this, he was sent to Byculla Jail. Also Read – Congress and TMC in support of Riya Chakraborty, said- BJP is harassing a Bengali Brahmin girl

Please tell that in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, people are constantly demanding justice. In such a situation, CBI, ED and NCB are engaged in the investigation of the three agency cases. In such a situation, not giving bail to Riya Chakraborty means that Riya will have to spend some time in jail. After this, a decision will be taken on the basis of the next hearing. Also Read – Riya Chakraborty will decide on bail tomorrow, know what the actress said in her defense?