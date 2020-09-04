Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shovik in NCB custody, all electronic gadgets seized

new Delhi: This morning the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) team raided the house of Riya Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. The NCB took Samuel into custody after an interrogation lasting nearly two and a half hours. At the same time, Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shovik Chakraborty has been taken into custody by the NCB and taken with him. Please tell that during this time the laptop and electronic gadgets of Samuel and Shovik have been seized. NCB has also taken the clues found at home. Also Read – Sushant Singh Case Update: Another ‘drug peddler’ in NCB custody, layers are slowly opening up

According to the news, both can be questioned face to face in the drugs case. The NCB will also interrogate Samuel, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar regarding his conversations, meetings and drug smuggling. Shovik's role in this is important because Samuel Miranda had a chat with Shovik and Riya's role will also be investigated. Let us know that the NCB team raided Riya's house in Mumbai on Subug 6.30 today. During this, Riya's family and Riya were also questioned.

Please tell that three agencies are working in the case of Sushant Singh. Meanwhile, the first case was with the CBI. But the Narcotics Bureau became involved in this case as soon as the matter of drugs came to the fore. At the same time, after the allegations of Sushant's father's disappearance of money, the ED team also joined this investigation to investigate the money laundering case. Please tell that the corpse was found hanging in Sushant's house. Since then, people in the country are demanding justice for Sushant.