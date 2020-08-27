‘Riya gives Sushant a drug to control his mind’

Advocate Vikas Singh, the family of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said on Wednesday that his girlfriend Riya Chakraborty may have given him a banned drug to “control the mind” of the actor without his knowledge. Also Read – Sushant was supplied drugs, Narcotics Bureau lodges case against Riya Chakraborty

According to the senior lawyer, the actor's family initially thought that the amount of medicine given to Sushant on the basis of the doctor's prescription was greatly increased. Singh said, "But now it seems that he was being given banned drugs without his knowledge and consent." This was done to control his mind and keep him away from normalcy.

According to officials, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a case against Riya and others for the use and use of banned drugs. The drug link has been linked to the criminal investigation into the death of Rajput (34). On 14 June, Rajputs were found dead in their flat in Bandra, Mumbai.