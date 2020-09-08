Riya’s corona test negative after arrest, NCB said- what they said is sufficient for arrest

new Delhi: After the drug connection in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant, on Tuesday, NCB arrested actress Riya Chakraborty. After this, his corona test was done, the report of which has been negative. “We have not confiscated any prohibited substance from him,” said Mutha Ashok Jain, deputy DG of the southwestern area of ​​NCB. Also Read – Ramdas Athawale’s party will give security to Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai; Shiv Sena MP has ‘fight’

NCB Deputy DG Jain said, Riya was sent for regular medical examination. His COVID-19 test has been negative. Whatever he told was enough for the arrest. We have arrested him, that means we have enough. Also Read – Kangana’s X-boyfriend study said actress is addicted to cocaine-hash, Maharashtra government will investigate drugs link

NCB Deputy DG Jain said that Riya Chakraborty will be presented before the magistrate soon. We do not need his custody remand, so we would like him to be kept in judicial custody. We are not asking for his custodial remand, because we have already done whatever inquiries he wanted to. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut told Maharashtra Home Minister, “Make my drug test …. I will leave Mumbai if mistake is found”

NCB arrested after three days of questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested actress Riya Chakraborty on Tuesday after being questioned for three days in connection with drug related charges in the death of her live-in partner Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s body was found on June 14 at his Bandra apartment here.

Riya gets medical examination and Kovid-19 test after arrest

Please tell that the Deputy Director of NCB K.K. P.S. Malhotra said, Riya has been arrested and the process of informing her family has been completed. After arrest, Riya was taken to a government hospital here for medical examination and Kovid-19 examination.

Riya waved her hands towards the media persons

Riya waved her hands to media persons standing outside the South Mumbai Situation Office of the Anti-narcotic Agency before entering the vehicle with NCB officials. In black veneer, Riya arrived at the NCB office at Ballard Estate at around 10:30 am on Tuesday morning and she also had a bag while entering the office.

The actress was questioned by the CBI investigation team

Riya (28) recently denied this in an interview given to TV channels, that she had consumed drugs. The actress was recently questioned by the CBI investigation team, which is camping at the DRDO Guest House in Santa Cruz, a western suburb of Mumbai.

Enforcement Directorate was also questioned in the case

Riya was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. NCB recently arrested his brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda on charges of supplying drugs.

Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Riya in Patna

Sushant’s father had lodged an FIR against Riya in Patna, accusing the actress of abetting his son to suicide and embezzling his money. Riya has denied these allegations on several occasions.