Riya’s lawyer said- this joke of justice, the girl alone was caught because she was in love with a drug addict

new Delhi: The main accused Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) has been arrested in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Riya has been arrested in the case of drugs. Riya is going to have a medical test. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty's lawyer has given a statement.

Riya's lawyer said that three agencies caught a girl. Just because a girl was in love with an intoxicated, intoxicated person. She was in love with a man who was struggling mentally. The man had mental problems for the last several years. Who committed suicide after consuming drugs and drugs illegally.

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by NCB today. Riya was being questioned by NCB for the last three days. Riya is arrested after questioning on the third day. This is believed to be the 10th and biggest arrest in the drug connection case involving Sushant. CBI and ED are also investigating in Sushant case. Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June.