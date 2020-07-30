Riz Ahmed leads cast of sci-fi thriller Invasion for Amazon Studios

Riz Ahmed will star alongside Octavia Spencer in just-announced Amazon Studios feature-length thriller, Invasion, which has been co-written by rising British director Michael Pearce.

Invasion is the story of two boys who go on the run with their father, an ex-marine performed by Ahmed, as he tries to guard them from an “unhuman risk”, stories Deadline. The story takes them on a journey that kids shouldn’t must face and their lives can be modified endlessly – in the event that they survive.

Director Pearce gained the Excellent Debut BAFTA in 2019 for his Jess Buckley-starring film Beast and he has co-written the script with Joe Barton (The Ritual, Lady/Haji). Amazon Studios has taken up the worldwide rights to Invasion and can produce it alongside US firm Uncooked and movie funder Film4.

London-born rapper and actor Ahmed starred in Michael Winterbottom’s The Street to Guantanamo in 2006, Chris Morris’ 4 Lions in 2010 and In poor health Manors in 2012 and his star has been within the ascendent since he earned an Excellent Lead Actor Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination for The Night time Of mini-series in 2016 and had a significant position in Star Wars spin-off Rogue One.

He’s getting ready to play Hamlet in a London-set trendy adaptation of Shakespeare’s play.

Spencer, who gained the Finest Actress Oscar in 2012 for The Assist, will reportedly play a probation officer who’s attempting to assist the dad come dwelling.

Amazon Studios is hoping to start out filming Invasion later in 2020.

