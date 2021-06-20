RJ Malishka Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Peak, Bio, Boyfriend, Motion pictures, Photographs

RJ Malishka is an Indian actress and radio jockey. She become fashionable via more than a few truth presentations. Except for appearing she could also be a dubbing artist. Quite a lot of presentations on with Crimson FM made her broadly fashionable. Her actual title is Malishka Mendonsa. She is a social media famous person and an activist too. Her display Morning Number 1 with Malishka could also be broadly fashionable.

Biography and Tutorial {Qualifications}

Born in Mumbai, she used to be an lively scholar. She studied at St. Charles Highschool. Later, she graduated from Xavier’s School. She did her post-graduation from College of Mumbai. Later, she finished PG in Mass Conversation from Sophia School. All the way through her faculty days, she used to be actively a part of activism. She entered Crimson FM and become extremely fashionable.

Her communicate display used to be a most sensible indexed display everywhere Radio in Mumbai. Along with her interplay in more than a few problems in Mumbai, she become broadly fashionable. She additionally gained a couple of awards for the recognition and adjustments made via social media.

Circle of relatives, Folks, Boyfriend

RJ Malishka with mom

She used to be born in a Christian circle of relatives. Her mom is Lily Mendonsa. RJ Malishka’s boyfriend is Kirthi Shetty.

Age, Peak, Weight

She used to be born on 11 October 1981. RJ Malishka’s age is 39 years as of 2020. Her peak is 5 ft 2 inches. She has black eyes and black hair.

Occupation

Her profession began as an RJ at Crimson FM. She began doing a couple of presentations which become an enormous hit throughout Mumbai during the FM. Her efforts in social adjustments received large reputation. She additionally dubbed for Hindi variations of English motion pictures. All the way through her early levels, she used to be a part of more than a few truth presentations as a contestant. Lately, has been a part of new truth presentations as a pass judgement on too.

All TV Presentations Checklist

Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Dancing Queen: Dimension Massive, Complete Fee

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7

All Motion pictures Checklist

Lage Raho Munnabhai

Tumhari Sulu

