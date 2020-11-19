RJD asked questions showing the new anthem of Bihar’s new education minister, how will he give education, video

Viral Video: There has been a ruckus about Mewalal Choudhary, who was made the education minister in Bihar’s new Nitish Kumar government. The main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has shared a video of him claiming that he does not know the national anthem. Sharing a video of the Jandotolan program, RJD wrote on Twitter, “Bihar Education Minister Mevalal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem .. Nitish Kumar ji what is left of shame? Where did the conscience sink? ” Also Read – Ruckus on Mevalal in Bihar, how Lalu made taunt CM Nitish on tweet

Through a video shared on Wednesday (18 November), the RJD has targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said why did he include a taint in his cabinet? Mevalal Chaudhary has been accused of rigging and corruption in the appointment as Vice Chancellor of the Agricultural University, Sabour. Nitish Kumar's party JDU also suspended him in this case.

Bihar's Education Minister Mewalaal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Nitish Kumar, is there any shame left? Where did the conscience sink? pic.twitter.com/vHYZ8oRUVZ – Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 18, 2020

In the video shared by RJD, it is seen that after hoisting the national flag, Mevalal Chaudhary has forgotten the middle lines by singing the national anthem and completing it by singing reverse. The program for which this video is, has children all around it. Some of them are also making videos of them.

In the 38-second video clip, Mevalal can finally be seen saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. He is saying Vande and the children are saying Mataram after him.