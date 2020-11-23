RJD claims – NDA government won’t last long in Bihar, this ‘offer’ to Nitish Kumar

Bihar News Today: A new government has been formed in Bihar. Along with this, the first session of the newly formed Bihar Legislative Assembly has also started on Monday (23 November). After the formation of the government, the Chief Ministers had also divided the portfolios of the ministers in the first cabinet meeting. Here, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is still unable to digest the defeat. RJD still hopes to form government. Lalu Yadav’s party RJD has once again offered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) to join the grand alliance. Along with this, RJD also claims that this government will not last long and will fall. Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav’s big announcement – the people of Bihar will not tolerate any more, we will hit the streets

RJD leader Amarnath Gami has said that Nitish Kumar should come with the Mahagathbandhan and lead the Third Front at the Center. Also, Gami has said that the NDA government is not going to run in Bihar for long.

Gami said, "Despite the rigging, the mandate received is very less. The government is not going to last long. Nitish Kumar should lead the Third Front at the Center. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar. "It is known that Nitish Kumar's party JDU contested the elections along with the NDA. Apart from JDU, NDA also includes Jitanram Manjhi's 'Hum' and Mukesh Sahni's VIP.

Let us know that the 243-member assembly in Bihar has the largest alliance with the NDA 126 seats. This includes BJP-74, JDU-43, HUM-VIP 4-4 and Independent MLAs. At the same time, the grand alliance has succeeded in winning 110 seats. In this, RJD-75, Congress-19, Left-16 have been successful in winning seats.