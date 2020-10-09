RJD gets relief before Bihar elections, Lalu gets bail but …

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has got a big relief before the Bihar assembly elections. The Jharkhand High Court has given big relief to Lalu Yadav and has given bail in the illegal withdrawal case from Chaibasa treasury. He has been granted this bail on a fine of two lakh rupees. With this, Lalu will also have to fill two personal bonds worth Rs 50 thousand. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Will Lalu get bail for campaigning, hearing today

The court granted him bail after hearing the bail application filed on the basis of passing half the period of his sentence. Lalu is 5 years old in the Chaibasa case. Even after getting bail in the punishment case, Lalu will not be able to come out of the jail at the moment. Also Read – Lalu’s red Tej Pratap suddenly fell on the ground after eating a gush, ran after Rabri reached

He has been sentenced to 7 years in the Dumka treasury case. Half of the sentence in Dumka case will be completed on 9 November. If bail is found in Dumka case, then he can come out of jail. Also Read – Bihar election date announced, Lalu gave new slogan “Utho bihari, do preparations”

Significantly, Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving sentence in many cases related to the famous fodder scam. He is lodged in Ranchi Central Jail.