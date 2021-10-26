RJD Leader Lalu Yadav advised Nitish Kumar boastful and grasping, now stated the sort of factor about Congress

Patna : Congress is an previous birthday party, a countrywide stage birthday party, we nonetheless consider in Congress. Has someone helped Congress greater than us? That is to mention of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad (RJD Leader Lalu Yadav). His remark has come when it was once stated on behalf of the Congress that it respects Lalu Prasad.Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls: Lalu Yadav, who has entered the electoral fray once he involves Bihar, will marketing campaign for the by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan

#WATCH | “…High function must be that of Congress. Has someone helped Congress greater than us… It is an previous birthday party, an all-India birthday party, we nonetheless imagine them so..,” says RJD leader Lalu Yadav on Congress %.twitter.com/OxTk7KGh1X – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Considerably, Lalu Prasad on Sunday puzzled the usefulness of the Congress as an best friend, asking whether or not the RJD must depart a seat within the meeting bypolls to the Congress in order that it will possibly forfeit its deposits there. The RJD leader had additionally centered Congress's Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das.

Lalu Prasad stated, ‘I used to be in poor health and was once in custody, because of which I may now not take part within the final two elections. However now by-elections are being held and I’m again on account of the affection of the folks. On Wednesday 27 October, I can cope with the general public for Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur meeting by-elections.

Lalu Prasad stated, ‘Nitish Kumar’s reward is being sung. PM Modi and BJP additionally know that now everyone seems to be elevating the slogan ‘High Minister ho to Nitish jaisa’. Nitish is being advised as PM subject matter. There may be such a lot vanity and greed in them.