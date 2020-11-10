RJD leader Manoj Jha’s big charge – phone coming from CM office, pressure on officers to change results

Bihar Election Results 2020: In the election results of Bihar, there is a fierce fight. The NDA is leading in 120 seats, while the Grand Alliance is leading in 115 seats. The bet can turn on either side. The count of about 80 lakh votes remains. There are many seats where there is between 200 to thousand votes among the candidates. Also Read – Bihar Election: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s edict- Stop blaming EVM

Meanwhile, RJD leader Manoj Jha said that in Bihar, the grand alliance will win. The grand alliance is going to register 200 percent victory. At the same time, Manoj Jha has made a big charge that the results are being delayed. Winning candidates are not being given certificates. The Principal Secretary of CM is pressurizing the officers by calling. Pressure is being made for the decision in your favor. Also Read – Chirag Paswan’s party LJP said- Nitish Kumar will lose 25 seats because of us, but …

Manoj Jha alleged that the candidates of the Grand Alliance should exit only with the certificate of victory. Manoj Jha said that when the election results come out late at night, the Grand Alliance will register a majority. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Latest Update: Government of Grand Alliance ensured, all candidates remain in counting hall till counting of votes: RJD