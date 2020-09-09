RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s condition deteriorates, admiration in Delhi AIIMS, it is determined …

Bihar Politics: The health of senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has deteriorated once again. In view of the deteriorating health and fragile condition of Raghuvansh Prasad, he has been admitted to the ICU of Delhi AIIMS (AIIMS). According to the information, his health is going bad for the last several days and he is admitted in AIIMS of Delhi. Due to worsening health, he has now been shifted to the ICU of AIIMS. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: daughter-in-law Aishwarya will now increase the odds of Lalu, will contest against Tej Pratap

Please tell that RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is angry about the entry of former LJP MP Rama Singh in RJD and he has also strongly opposed it. Earlier, he also resigned as the vice president of the party. Rama Singh has not been able to find a place in the RJD yet due to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's displeasure.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was also infected with Corona, after which he was admitted to Patna AIIMS where he recovered after treatment. A few days later, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's health deteriorated after which he is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is adamant that he will not take back what he has resigned from his post. He had said in a conversation with a channel that once we have decided, we cannot back down from that. We have never compromised with our principles nor will we do so further. He had said that Tejashwi Yadav came to AIIMS to know about my health, which I liked.