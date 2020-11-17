RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari’s big statement- ‘Sushil Modi was not allowing BJP leaders to move forward, that’s why the party …’

Bihar News Today: Nitish Kumar is sworn in once again as the Chief Minister of Bihar. However, this time Sushil Kumar Modi (Sushil Modi) has not been made deputy CM. On Monday, 14 ministers, besides Nitish Kumar, took the oath of office and secrecy. This time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made two deputy CMs. Sushil Modi is being talked about getting a big responsibility. However, what could be the responsibility, could not be disclosed at the moment. On the other hand, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has taken a heavy toll on Sushil Modi over the matter. Also Read – 8-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi dies from firecrackers in Prayagraj

I have no animosity with him, he is like my younger brother. But his personality used to reflect a lack of depth. I think this is the reason BJP leadership did not give him a post in the state cabinet this time: Shivanand Tiwari, RJD https://t.co/rQgnKIZ2KF
– ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Talking to news agency ANI, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that Sushil Modi’s role was less in BJP and more as an ally of Nitish Kumar. Sushil Modi did not allow other BJP leaders to rise. He used to speak on all subjects daily and could not live without being printed in newspaper and TV.

Shivanand Tiwari further said, ‘I have no enmity with Sushil Modi. He is like my younger brother. But there is a lack of depth in his personality. I think this is why the BJP leadership has not given him a position in the state cabinet this time.

Let us know that in the cabinet of Nitish, there are currently 5 ministers from JDU, 7 from BJP and one each from Ham-VIP. For the first time, two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed in Bihar and for the first time a woman has been made Deputy Chief Minister. Both of these were elected BJP MLAs who have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers. At the same time, Sushil Kumar Modi, who became a partner in Nitish Kumar’s government last time, has not been made Deputy Chief Minister this time. BJP is going to give them some important responsibility.