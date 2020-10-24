RJD Manifesto 2020: RJD’s manifesto issued with big promise- ‘Pran our resolve change’

RJD Manifesto 2020: RJD has released its separate election manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections today. RJD leader Tejashwi yadav has issued a RJD manifesto (RJD manifesto) after holding a press conference today. The RJD manifesto has been named ‘Pran hamara sankalp kaaron’. According to the information, 17 issues have been included in this, in which employment, agriculture, industry and education have been given the top place. Also Read – BJP leader Giriraj Singh taunted Chirag, told Male – He is a neck-cutting party

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto for # BiharElections2020, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/zaZl2zwDTp

– ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave a direct and open challenge to CM Nitish on Saturday morning. In a tweet, he said – is a direct and open challenge. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should mention the name of one such police station and block office in Bihar where any work is done without offering or without bribe? If I am wrong and there is any doubt, then in your speech, please ask the public once. Will get answer.