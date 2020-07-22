RJD MLA played cricket in lockdown, case filed, FIR on 20 others

Patna: An FIR has been lodged against more than 20 people including RJD MLA Shambhunath Yadav from Barhampur Assembly constituency in Buxar district of Bihar for organizing a cricket match during lockdown. Vishnudev Kumar, in-charge of Ramdas Rai’s Dera chowki, said on Wednesday, “On receipt of information about mob gathering without prior permission of local authorities, an FIR was lodged against more than 20 people including the MLA on Monday.” Is going on and based on that, further action will be taken. Also Read – Corona: The number of infected in the world is 15 million, more than 6 lakh 17 thousand deaths

It is noteworthy that in view of the increasing outbreak of Corona virus epidemic in Bihar, lockdown has been implemented from 15 July to 31 July. The MLA allegedly inaugurated a cricket match held in a village in his constituency last Sunday and played with everyone.

The video of the MLA playing cricket is currently viral. Recently several senior leaders have been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus. They include two members of the state cabinet and the acting chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council. At the same time, one MLC of Kovid-19 was also killed last evening.