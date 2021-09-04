RJD requested for administrative center and land, politics sizzling in Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s birthday celebration erupted

Patna: Bihar’s major opposition birthday celebration Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has now heated up the state’s politics at the call for for extra land to extend the state administrative center. RJD and JDU have now come head to head in this topic. RJD’s state president Jagdanand Singh had requested the construction development division for the encompassing land to additional make bigger the state administrative center. Right here, Development Building Minister Ashok Chaudhary stated that it’s not conceivable to supply land mentioning the provisions.Additionally Learn – Come upon in UP: STF killed one lakh rewarded inter-state legal, 32 instances registered in 4 states

In the meantime, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, whilst focused on JDU, stated that JDU is the 3rd birthday celebration within the state, but it has greater its administrative center. He stated in a wondering tone that in the end JDU did this beneath some rule. Right here, JDU's MLC and previous minister Neeraj Kumar hit again at RJD and stated that RJD itself is attempting to name its chief Tejashwi Yadav incompetent. Kumar stated that Tejashwi himself was once the state's construction development minister for 20 months, however he was once now not fearful about his birthday celebration's administrative center. As of late the state president of RJD is difficult land for the administrative center.

Neeraj Kumar stated, within the 2010 Vidhan Sabha elections, RJD had most effective 22 MLAs, at the moment RJD didn't say that our member power has reduced, so the realm of ​​our administrative center must be diminished. Giving recommendation, the JDU chief stated that Lalu Prasad has 3,11,081 sq. toes of land situated at other puts in Patna.

He stated, the board of trustees of RJD stays. In line with the birthday celebration charter, its everlasting president can even stay Lalu Prasad. In one of these scenario, give the land to the consider. You've laddoos in each your fingers. The administrative center of RJD may also be shaped and you're going to have all of the proper within the consider. On this method the paintings of the birthday celebration can even cross on and the valuables can even stay with you." It's noteworthy that RJD's state president Jagdanand Singh had written a letter to the construction development division difficult 14000 sq. toes of land adjoining to the birthday celebration administrative center. Leader Minister Nitish Kumar has additionally obviously stated that giving land isn't conceivable.