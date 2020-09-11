RJD supremo Lalu did not get bail, this was the major reason, now the decision will be on October 9

Bihar Politics: Jharkhand High Court on Friday postponed the hearing till October 9 on the bail plea of ​​former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case involving embezzlement of Rs 33 crore 67 lakh from Chaibasa treasury in fodder scam. He has not yet completed half of the five-year jail term in this case.

The matter was discussed today before a bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. During this time, the CBI advocate raised objections and said that Lalu was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in this case of embezzlement from Chaibasa treasury and he has not spent half the time in the case so far in custody due to which he The hearing on the bail petition is not appropriate right now.