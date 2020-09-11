RJD supremo Lalu did not get bail, this was the major reason, now the decision will be on October 9

Bihar Politics: Jharkhand High Court on Friday postponed the hearing till October 9 on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a case involving embezzlement of Rs 33 crore 67 lakh from Chaibasa treasury in fodder scam. He has not yet completed half of the five-year jail term in this case.
The matter was discussed today before a bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. During this time, the CBI advocate raised objections and said that Lalu was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment in this case of embezzlement from Chaibasa treasury and he has not spent half the time in the case so far in custody due to which he The hearing on the bail petition is not appropriate right now.
The CBI has stated its stand that Lalu Yadav has made the main basis for bail in this case related to Chaibasa treasury that he has spent half the time of his five year imprisonment given by the special CBI court in custody which Is not true.
The Central Investigation Agency said that there is still 23 days left for Lalu to complete half the sentence in this case, after which the court adjourned the case till October 9.
Hearing in this case could not be held in the High Court on August 28 due to the sickness of the CBI lawyer. The RJD chief filed bail on July 3 last. Even in the case of bail in the related case, Lalu will not be able to be released because he has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in the case of embezzlement from the Dumka treasury in the fodder scam and he is currently in jail in the said case too.
His bail plea from the High Court in the Dumka case has already been dismissed. Lalu Yadav’s lawyer Devarshi Mandal said that his client is very likely to get bail in the Chaibasa case.
