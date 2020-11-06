Entertainment

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav will not come out of jail on Diwali-Chhath, hearing postponed till this date

November 6, 2020
Lalu Prasad Yadav Bail Petition: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will not be able to come out of jail till Diwali-Chhath Puja. Sentencing against the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in four different cases of fodder scam, was to be heard today on bail in the embezzlement case from Dumka treasury, but the court has deferred hearing till November 24. Lalu could come out of jail on bail in this case Also Read – Jharkhand: High court gives blow to former minister Harinarayan Rai in disproportionate assets case

Earlier, Lalu Yadav’s advocate Devarshi Mandal had said that the court had scheduled a hearing in the matter on Friday. His case was listed before the bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh in the High Court. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu tweets about inflation – Piyajwa pomegranate is gone!

He said that Yadav has been requested to provide bail on the basis of half the sentence in the illegal withdrawal case from Dumka treasury. He said that Lalu Prasad has spent 42 months in jail in this case.

In such a situation, he was likely to get bail on the basis of serving half the sentence. In addition to the basis of deducting half the sentence, Lalu has also claimed 16 types of diseases including kidney, heart disease and sugar.

If the Dumka treasury gets bail in the embezzlement case, the RJD supremo will be released from jail. Yadav has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam, out of which two have already been granted bail in two cases of Chaibasa and one in Deoghar.

