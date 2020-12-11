RJD supremo Lalu Yadav will welcome new year in jail, bail postponed again for 6 weeks

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has received a major setback from the Jharkhand High Court once again. The court has deferred hearing on his bail plea for six weeks. Lalu Prasad was asked to submit a time-bound certified copy of the sentence, on which the court gave him six weeks. Now Lalu Yadav will welcome the new year 2021 from jail itself. Disappointment in Lalu’s RJD has resulted in Lalu not getting bail. Also Read – Lalu gets bail or jail: Hearing in Jharkhand court today, CBI said – Send him from hospital to Hotwar jail

Let us know that the bail application of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in four different cases of fodder scam, was heard on Friday. Earlier, the CBI had filed an application in the High Court to increase Lalu Yadav's difficulties. Lalu was requested to send him to jail from RIMS in Ranchi complaining of violation of jail manual.

Today, hearing on the case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Dumka Treasury, in which the Ranchi High Court had asked for documents related to the completion of half the sentence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, but a certified copy of it from the CBI lower court is still Has not been found Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar told the media that an appeal has been made for this, it is expected that it will be found soon. Then, it will be given to the High Court.

Let us tell that in four of the five cases of fodder scam, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted, whereas, in a case of Doranda treasury, trial is going on in the lower court. Lalu has got bail in the three sentenced cases, so in the case of Dumka treasury, in the case of getting bail, it is certain that he will come out of jail.