RJD took a jibe on the inclusion of JDU within the Modi cupboard, said- ‘Nitish once more became his again’

Bihar Information: The RJD has taken a jibe on the JDU, which is operating the federal government in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) in Bihar, becoming a member of the Union Cupboard and getting just one ministerial publish. RJD acknowledged that Nitish Kumar has as soon as once more hit again. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari acknowledged on Thursday that Nitish Kumar is recognized as a 'U-turn' chief. He acknowledged that JDU has as soon as once more achieved politics. JDU has bowed earlier than BJP as of late.

RJD chief Tiwari acknowledged that the cases of 2019 are nonetheless there. At the moment Nitish Kumar had demanded a ministerial publish from the BJP in line with the share. At the moment, JDU didn't settle for a ministerial publish. He acknowledged in a wondering tone, 'What cases modified as of late, which made Nitish Kumar kneel earlier than the BJP. Agreed on a ministerial publish. Tiwari acknowledged that Nitish Kumar had deceived even MP Lalan Singh referring to this topic. Gave 'gacha' to many leaders.

He acknowledged, ‘What the sort of scenario took place that just one minister was once happy with the publish. JDU has now utterly bowed right down to casteism and BJP. It’s noteworthy that simplest RCP Singh has been made minister from JDU quota. Singh could also be recently the president of the celebration.

