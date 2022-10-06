RMR Americas: 9z debuted with two wins, while Isurus and INFINITY will seek permanence

Photo via HLTV / Credit: @brcho_

started the RMR Americas and, thus, the journey of the Latin American teams in search of the most important objective: to reach the Rio Major. 9z, Isurus e INFINITY -as the first team from the north of the region to reach this stage- played the crosses that marked the first day.

La Violeta, after what was the historic classification for the Antwerp Major, debuted in the competition in the best possible way and sealed the day with two epic victories. First against 00NATION, where they recovered from a 14-7 loss; and then against Imperial, where they overcame a 13-2.

9z arrived at the RMR as part of the bootcamp they held in Spain, where they had time to adapt to the new team formation after the incorporation of Buda, who came from the Academy. Today’s results not only demonstrated the effect of training on the team as a whole, but also reaffirmed the level of Buda, who was the MVP of the second match.

Isurus had a difficult debut against Imperial, one of the strongest teams to come from the RMR. The first crossover opted in favor of the Brazilian team that prevailed with a resounding 16-2 and marked the first defeat of Tiburón on the day. In the second match they met 00NATION and, although the result was closer (16-10), they fell again and the aggregate score was 0-2.

For INFINITY, the representative of North Latin America, was not a simple day either. A difficult match was expected in what was the first game of the day against FURIA and the count closed 16-2 in favor of the rivals. Against Nouns, a team with which they share a region, they couldn’t come back and repeated the same score.

In this way, the second day poses a very particular scenario for each Latam team. With the results he achieved, 9z is one junction away from qualifying. From 11 a.m. in Argentina, it will cross with Evil Geniuses in a Bo3 match in which one of the two teams will secure a place in the Major.

INFINITY and Isurus will seek to remain in the tournament and they must win to stay in the race. In two crosses that will also be the best of three, the Shark will face ARCTICwhile it will do the same against TeamOne. The two meetings will start (approximately) at 2:30 p.m. in Argentina.

