President Donald Trump will take middle stage this week at the Republican National Convention.

The conference will likely be held in Charlotte, N.C., Monday to Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Not like the Democratic National Convention, “enterprise” parts of the occasion will likely be in individual, with 336 delegates in attendance. Most of the occasion will likely be digital, nevertheless, with Trump talking from the White Home by a stream.

Different audio system this yr will embody First Girl Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will likely be accepting his position as the vice presidential candidate from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. Different members of the Trump household are anticipated to communicate, in addition to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple going through felony expenses for aiming firearms at protestors in entrance of their home, and Nick Sandmann, the scholar who went viral over a confrontation with a Native American protestor in 2019.

Every of the 4 days will cowl completely different subjects: promise, alternative, heroes and greatness. The slew of audio system and appearances is supposed to function each celebration leaders and People who symbolize the “on a regular basis” voter.

The occasion will likely be televised on main networks like ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and Fox Information, in addition to on the social media accounts of the RNC’s committee on preparations. Listeners can entry the stream on Fb, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and thru Amazon Alexa.

The schedule of audio system has not but been finalized. Right here’s all the confirmed audio system and themes:

Monday – Land of Heroes

Timothy Cardinal Dolan

Charlie Kirk

Rebecca Friedrichs

Tanya Weinreis

Consultant Matt Gaetz

Kim Klacik

Ronna McDaniel

Amy Johnson Ford

Dr. G.E. Ghali

Consultant Jim Jordan

Herschel Walker

Natalie Harp

Vernon Jones

Andrew Pollack

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Home Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Sean Parnell

Maximo Alvarez

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump, Jr.

Sen, Tim Scott

Tuesday – Land of Promise

First Girl Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Lawyer Normal Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Lawyer Normal Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday – Land of Alternative

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Girl Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Joni Ernst

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Consultant Dan Crenshaw

Consultant Elise Stefanik

Consultant Lee Zeldin

Richard Grenell,

Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday – Land of Greatness

President Trump

HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy

Consultant Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White