RNC Live Steam: How to Watch the Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump will take middle stage this week at the Republican National Convention.
The conference will likely be held in Charlotte, N.C., Monday to Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Not like the Democratic National Convention, “enterprise” parts of the occasion will likely be in individual, with 336 delegates in attendance. Most of the occasion will likely be digital, nevertheless, with Trump talking from the White Home by a stream.
Different audio system this yr will embody First Girl Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who will likely be accepting his position as the vice presidential candidate from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry. Different members of the Trump household are anticipated to communicate, in addition to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple going through felony expenses for aiming firearms at protestors in entrance of their home, and Nick Sandmann, the scholar who went viral over a confrontation with a Native American protestor in 2019.
Every of the 4 days will cowl completely different subjects: promise, alternative, heroes and greatness. The slew of audio system and appearances is supposed to function each celebration leaders and People who symbolize the “on a regular basis” voter.
The occasion will likely be televised on main networks like ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CBS, CNN and Fox Information, in addition to on the social media accounts of the RNC’s committee on preparations. Listeners can entry the stream on Fb, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and thru Amazon Alexa.
The schedule of audio system has not but been finalized. Right here’s all the confirmed audio system and themes:
Monday – Land of Heroes
Timothy Cardinal Dolan
Charlie Kirk
Rebecca Friedrichs
Tanya Weinreis
Consultant Matt Gaetz
Kim Klacik
Ronna McDaniel
Amy Johnson Ford
Dr. G.E. Ghali
Consultant Jim Jordan
Herschel Walker
Natalie Harp
Vernon Jones
Andrew Pollack
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Home Republican Whip Steve Scalise
Sean Parnell
Maximo Alvarez
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump, Jr.
Sen, Tim Scott
Tuesday – Land of Promise
First Girl Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Lawyer Normal Daniel Cameron
Former Florida Lawyer Normal Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Wednesday – Land of Alternative
Vice President Mike Pence
Second Girl Karen Pence
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Joni Ernst
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
Consultant Dan Crenshaw
Consultant Elise Stefanik
Consultant Lee Zeldin
Richard Grenell,
Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump
Thursday – Land of Greatness
President Trump
HUD Secretary Ben Carson
Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell
Sen. Tom Cotton
Home Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy
Consultant Jeff Van Drew
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana White
