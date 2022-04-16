Road 96, analysis and opinions of the game for PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

You were born into an oppressive state, riots are taking to the streets, and an upcoming election may end the tyranny. Meanwhile, your goal is to leave a country that has already taken too much from you, and along the way you’ll have to find out how much you’re willing to sacrifice for those around you. This is the journey of Road 96, one full of important questions that now have their answers on home consoles.

The first time I saw Road 96, with its nice and warm artistic sectionthose friendly designs of his characters and relaxed music, I did not understand how that aesthetic would marry with the powerful message that the game seeks to convey. We are used to the fact that when a video game deals with issues as tough as that of a totalitarian regime and the impact it can have on the population, it does so from a dark and sinister atmosphere. Games like Papers, Please wrap human dramas in a palette of black, red, and army green, muted games that have nothing to do with the DigixArt title. But why is the treatment of color, pop ballads and the familiarity of its characters relevant? Because with them it makes us really feel part of that group of teenagers who are looking for flee the repression of his country, Petria.

The closeness with which Road 96 makes us experience its drama is enhanced by the time in which it is set. The story takes place in 1996and our ride is lined with walkmans, VHS tapes, and arcade machines, adding up to a nostalgic feeling which manages to frame the events of the game in such a way that we can almost feel that this journey actually happened and is now part of a distant memory. A very intelligent representation that points towards a final objective: that we take genuine moral decisions, even when we sense that it will not be the best way forward on our path. This is something that my colleague Alejandro Pascual already commented on in the analysis of Road 96 on PC, the game pushes us to reflect on individualism and the common good.

Our adventures in Petria are presented through the journey of different missing individualsOur adventures in Petria are raised through the journey of different missing individuals, young people with just a few dollars in their pockets and many kilometers from the border. This is our goal and in order to reach it, we will have to go through a multitude of situations: from relaxed chats with pleasant characters, to moments of great tension in which we will fear for our lives, going through mini-games, exploration areas and, above all, many moral decisions which to face. However, the Road 96 journey was also experienced as a player. At first, inertia led me to focus on the survival of the character I was controlling, with the sole objective of reaching the border alive. But as the story progressed, he met the rest of the characters and became aware of the drama experienced in the country, I became more and more involved in their strugglein the need to help the rest and to rebel against the authorities, even if it meant putting my life at risk.

This is one of the great virtues of Road 96, the game manages to make you part of some values ​​that go beyond the playable mechanics and the a priori, more intuitive objectives. While the game generally keeps its tone within a calm familiarity, it also has moments where it seems to lose its way with histrionic characters who drink from the cinema of the Coen brothers or Tarantino, but who cannot find their space. These break with a style that, despite its artistic section, is based on very human emotions and traits. Similarly, sometimes the game knows how to be surprisingly subtle when communicating with the player, while, in others, their characters become a clumsy cartoon of what they intend to draw. The story, although it appears to execute a procedural narrative, actually tells a series of microhistorias around several characters that follow each other in a different order depending on our decisions, to lead to one of their different endings.

At the playable level, Road 96 does not make too many boasts, although it does not pretend to be. The minigames are simple: four in a row in the back seat of a car, a game of Pong in a bar’s arcade, or riding a motorcycle from left to right along a highway dodging cars: all of these work as refreshments for a game that is, in essence, narrative. Despite their simplicity, some are still more entertaining than others, although I have not come across any that are long enough to be heavy. The easiest way to progress on our journey is by road, something that adds to the game a very particular rhythmplacing much of the development of the adventure within a vehicle.

In the moments in which we move on foot, the game is perfectly adapted to the commandThe version that I have been able to play has been that of PS5 and, although it is not a game that requires large loads, the use of the SSD helps the adventure to suffer hardly any interruptions. Road 96 looks great and runs smooth on console, however, I have to confess that I have had the constant feeling that this is a title that I should have played on PC. Although in the moments in which we move on foot the game is perfectly adapted to the command, the interface in the conversations is not resolved in the best way. We will move between the different answer options through a cursor that, although it has a large margin of error for the selection, it kept reminding me that I would be playing much more comfortable with a mouse, missing a formula that would allow me to move between the options that I had on the screen at a higher speed. A feeling that I have also had at times when we had to take objects from our environment.

Road 96 is a game that deviates from what the industry has accustomed us to, traveling against many conventions, changing the way we play throughout the adventure. a trip with an interesting thoughtful load that has managed to make me empathize with a situation that, fortunately, I have not experienced. However, it is also a title that sometimes sacrifices the tone in favor of inelegant humor and that, despite the harshness of its approach, manages to be candid in its messages.