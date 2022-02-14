Road 96, the procedural narrative adventure, heads to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

The game will have a physical edition for the PlayStation and Xbox desktop consoles.

It is often said that the indie market treasures some of the most special gems in the video game industry, and when this happens, it does so in part because of decisions as brave as DigixArt’s with Road 96. The game bets on a formula of adventures with a procedural narrative where the plot revolves around the fleeing a country on the verge of collapse.

The game came to PC and Nintendo Switch in 2021 and enjoyed great success and recognition, becoming one of the best-selling indies of the Nintendo hybrid. Now this special road trip will head to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, with a launch scheduled for the next April 15 on home consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Available on PlayStation and Xbox next Aprilthe game too will be distributed in physical format in Spain by the hand of Tesura Games. Road 96 is inspired by the road movies of the 90s, with homages to road trip movies and series, such as those of Tarantino and the Coen brothers. Our trip starts from a country whose freedoms are restricted, where our protagonists live a day-to-day life based on moral dilemmas.

Every step we take on Road 96 to reach the border in the most direct way possible, distances us from the impact we may have had on the lives of the compatriots we left behind, empowering an interesting reflection on individualism and the common good. If you want to know more about this reflexive and experimental adventure of Yoan Faniseauthor of Valiant Hearts and 11-11: Memories Retold, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Road 96 available.

More about: Road 96.