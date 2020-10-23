Road Accident: High speed truck hit the garden, three killed

Rishikesh: Three youths were crushed to death while one was badly injured when a high-speed truck rammed into the encroachments of rotting caste gardeners on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road. The accident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday. The person injured in this accident has been admitted to the hospital. Also Read – The driver suffered a heart attack while driving the bus, entered the vehicle in the nearest shop

Inspector Ritesh Kumar Shah, in-charge of Rishikesh Kotwali, said that on receipt of the accident, police reached the spot and sent the injured to AIIMS Hospital for treatment. He told that the police have taken the truck driver and the truck in possession.

He said that youths Vikram and Karnail died on the spot in the incident, while 15-year-old Sanjit, who was seriously injured, succumbed during treatment. Mayor of Rishikesh Anita Mamgain went to the hospital to console the families of the victims and assured the affected families to make efforts to provide financial assistance by requesting Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.