Road Accident in UP: Patla truck, 4 killed, 5 injured on Rajasthan jeep

Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, alwar Road Accident: An unruly truck overturned a jeep on the Mathura-Bareilly highway in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Four people died and five others were injured in the accident.

Police sources said on Tuesday that 9 people from Alwar in Rajasthan were riding in a jeep and were going to Soron located in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh for taking a bath in the Ganges. Leaving from Sikandararau at around 10 pm on Monday night, an unregistered truck coming from the front near the power house near Nagla Jalal village collided with a jeep and overturned on it.

Police sources said that in this accident, Jeep driver Ram Niwas Meena, an unknown youth and a 10-year-old girl and an unknown boy of five years died on the spot. Police reached the information, removed the truck with the help of a crane and removed the dead bodies from the jeep and sent them for postmortem. Sources said that five other people were also injured in the accident. He has been admitted to the hospital.