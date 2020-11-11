Road accident in UP township, 3 people died after car fell into river

colony: Uncontrollable car fell into the river, breaking the railing of the Amhat bridge on the Kuano river located in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. In which three people died on board. Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said that a car speeding on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway suddenly uncontrollably broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the Cuano river 50 feet below. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Muslim women kept ‘Karva Chauth’ fast, then Maulvis …

In this accident, 3 people riding car died. Two others who were removed from the car are injured. He has been admitted to Basti District Hospital. According to locals, on the highway in the township, they reached near Amhat bridge that suddenly the car became uncontrollable. At 100 to 120 speeds, the car broke down the railing and fell into the river below. Passengers came running to see the accident.

Since the spot was adjacent to the township, the police also reached the spot in a while. Others including TSI broke the glass of the car after getting into the river and took out those trapped inside. These people were going in the same car. The police have taken all three bodies and sent them for postmortem.

(Input-IANS)