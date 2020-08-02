Road accident occurred while going to the funeral of the victim killed in a crane accident, 3 people died

Visakhapatnam: Three people died in a road accident on Sunday in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. A relative in Visakhapatnam, who was killed in the crane accident of Hindustan Shipyard Limited, had gone out to attend his funeral on Saturday. The car they were going in accidentally entered a stationary truck in Kanchi in Srikakulam district. Also Read – Video: Giant crane collapsed on sight, 10 killed in accident, 1 injured

Visakhapatnam, who was visiting his son-in-law P. Bhaskara Rao for the last time, Nagmani (48) and his daughter-in-law Lavanya (23) and driver Rautu Dwarka (23) died in the accident. Police said the accident occurred when the car entered a parked truck from behind. Nagmani's sons Ishwar Rao and Rajasekhar and another daughter-in-law Pitili were injured and were admitted to a government hospital in Sompeta. However, he was later shifted to a hospital in Srikakulam. Ishwar Rao's condition is stated to be critical.

The family moved from Kharagpur in West Bengal when their son-in-law died in a crane accident in HSL. On Saturday, eleven people died due to the crash of a large crane in HSL. The dead included four regular HSL employees and seven contract workers. Bhaskar Rao (35) was working for Lead Engineers, one of the two firms hired by the Greenfield Company.