Road reaches inaccessible areas amid tension on LAC, Rajnath inaugurated 44 bridges, only so many bridges in Ladakh

Rajnath inaugurates 44 bridges built by BRO in border areas, 7 in Ladakh: India is working vigorously to improve road connectivity in border areas in view of the ongoing tension with China over LAC. In this sequence, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated 44 bridges built in the Samiverti areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to the nation on Monday. In his brief address, while inaugurating the bridges in the online program, Singh referred to the situation on India's border with Pakistan and China.

The Defense Minister said, "You are familiar with the situation created on our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan and now China. It seems that border disputes have been made under a mission. We have a border of about 7000 kilometers with these countries. " Singh said that under the "forward-looking" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is not only facing these crises strongly, but is also bringing major and historical changes in all these areas.

Even during the lockdown period, BRO continued operations in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/oG1JRjc86d – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Officials said that most of these 44 bridges are in strategically important areas and will help the military forces in ensuring speedy movement of troops and weapons. Seven of these bridges are in Ladakh. The Defense Minister also laid the symbolic foundation of Nechifu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh through a digital program. These bridges have been built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Their inauguration took place at a time when India is facing a deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh.

Singh said that the construction of these bridges will be beneficial for the common people as well as the army in the area. The Defense Minister said, “Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year.”

He underlined that the improvement in border infrastructure will help the armed forces greatly. Singh said, “These roads are not only for strategic needs, but also reflect the equal participation of all parties in the development of the nation.”

The Defense Minister congratulated the BRO for working tirelessly even during the lockdown imposed due to the corono virus. He said, “The BRO continued operations in the northeastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The BRO continued its work by ensuring that snow is not delayed in remote areas. “

Significantly, in the midst of deadlock with China, India has accelerated work on many important projects. This includes a strategically important road connecting Darcha in Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh.