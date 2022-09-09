Road to God of War Ragnarök: what your accessibility options will be like

the launch of God of War Ragnarök It is getting closer and closer and in recent days new details of what will be the game that will close the Nordic saga within the franchise have been known. The last information that was revealed is related to his accessibility options.

through the portal Game Informer, Mila Pavlin -lead UX designer- he highlighted his intention to put the players at the center: “This story is about a father and a son. It’s about destiny and the Nine Realms. And the chance to go into that, regardless of your experience, and be able to experience all the details and the story? That’s what guides me.”

According to the information revealed by the specialized site, the work in the accessibility section focused on four key axes: vision, hearing, motor skills and cognitive understanding. In this line, a series of functions were developed that aimed to prevent the players encounter interactive moments that can become a brake on their progression.

They also highlighted that “the biggest challenge was find a balance between the intensity of God of War and the ability for players to overcome challenges in meaningful ways”.

In May it was already anticipated that the game is going to include more than 60 accessibility options that took all the details that were introduced with God of War (2018) and expanded to offer players more flexibility and readability. This evolution included, for example, the renovation from scratch of the distribution of controls and further development of the customization possibilities of the combat and interaction systems.

“Accessibility options are not just accessibility options. Those features also help improve the experience for everyone. Ragnarök is a game about advancing to the next phase. For us, that means including more people, making sure that those people can personalize more (their experience) and that it is a comfortable gaming experience for everyone. highlighted Pavlin at the interview.

