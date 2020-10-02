Rob and Michele Reiner’s Production Company Ink Overall Deal With WBTV

Rob and Michele Reiner have inked a multi-year general producing and directing take care of Warner Bros. Tv by way of a newly fashioned manufacturing firm beneath the revived Citadel Rock banner.

Rob Reiner based Citadel Rock Leisure in 1987; the indie firm produced greater than 125 movies, together with “When Harry Met Sally,” “A Few Good Males,” “Miss Congeniality” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” On the TV aspect, Citadel Rock notably produced “Seinfeld.” The corporate was acquired in 1993 by Turner, which is now a part of WarnerMedia-owned Warner Bros.

The deal marks Rob Reiner’s first general TV manufacturing and directing deal in his profession. The Academy Award-nominated and DGA-nominated director is understood for “A Few Good Males,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Distress,” “The Princess Bride,” “Stand By Me” and “This Is Spinal Faucet,” to not point out his Emmy-winning work on “All within the Household.” He teamed up together with his spouse Michele, an expert photographer, in 2016 to provide the Woody Harrelson and Tommy Lee Jones-starrer “Shock and Awe,” which centered on the lead-up to the Iraq Struggle.

The Reiners are repped by ICM Companions and legal professional Michael Shankman.