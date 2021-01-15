Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi Join ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Cast

Working Title and Studiocanal romantic comedy “What’s Love Got To Do With It?,” directed by Shekhar Kapur (“Elizabeth”), has added to its forged.

Becoming a member of the present forged of Lily James (“Yesterday”), Shazad Latif (“Departure”) and Emma Thompson (“Final Christmas”) are British actors Rob Brydon (“The Journey to Greece”) and Asim Chaudhry (“Surprise Lady 1984”), Pakistan’s Sajal Ali (“Mother”) and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi (“Kaali Khuhi”).

The movie relies on an unique script by Jemima Khan “(The Clinton Affair,” “The Case Towards Adnan Syed,” “We Steal Secrets and techniques: The Story of WikiLeaks”).

“It’s a narrative of identities,” Kapur has mentioned, describing the movie. “It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, nevertheless it’s about hiding behind an identification and the way identities can grow to be tribal, and the way tribalism can result in clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, however based mostly on this elementary thought of individuals adopting identities out of worry of marginalization.”

The movie is produced by Khan and her Intuition Productions with producer Nicky Kentish Barnes (“About Time,” “A few Boy”), alongside Working Title Movies‘ Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan. Sarmad Masud is an government producer.

Studiocanal is totally financing and dealing with worldwide gross sales, and can launch within the U.Okay., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

The movie is at the moment capturing in London.

Thompson and Working Title are additionally collaborating on “Matilda,” based mostly on the beloved youngsters’s story by Roald Dahl, for Netflix. Matthew Warchus (“Satisfaction”) will direct, and the forged additionally consists of Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) and Alisha Weir (“Darklands”).